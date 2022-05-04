Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Bursts into Tears as He Misses Mom, Dad On Eid; Azma Fallah Consoles; Watch

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has been making the headlines for controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. During the many episodes of the show, the viewers went through an emotional roller coaster. As the contestants are locked up in jail away from their family members, they are often seen missing their loved ones, and getting emotional. And in the latest episode of Lock Upp, on the occasion of Eid, Munawar Faruqui is seen bursting into tears as he missed his mom and dad.

In a video posted by Alt Balaji on their official Twitter handle, we see Munawar dressed in ethnic wear as he cried by hiding his face. Soon afterwards, Azma Fallah is seen walking to Munawar as she asks him, “Oye, Eid ke din subah subah kyu ro rahe ho?" (Why are you crying on Eid morning).

Advertisement

Azma tries to know the reason from Munawar, however he resists to speak about is saying no. Azma then tells him, “Please don’t cry or else my tears will also come out, and then both of us will have to cry together." Munawar then responds, “I don’t cry… you know? I cry less often…"

Azma is seen trying to console Munawar by saying, “a few moments back you were saying that we shouldn’t cry and shouldn’t miss anyone. You were teaching me all that and now you have forgotten it. Azma then asks Munawar who is he missing so bad to which he responded with tears in his eyes, “Mom and dad."

Azma consoles sobbing Munawar as she says, “they are at a better place than this world. They are in heaven and Allah is with them… and they are seeing everything and they are very happy by seeing you…"

Soon after the video was shared on the micro-blogging site as they empathized with Munawar. While one fan wrote, “Be strong Munawar," another tweeted, “Stay strong my boy. Tum jab rote ho toh tumhare saath sab rote hain…"

Advertisement

Check the video here:

Earlier in an episode of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his mother’s death. In a promo released before the episode, it was revealed that Munawar will talk about his mother’s passing during the elimination episode and it had given a glimpse of a teary-eyed Kangana Ranaut. In the episode, Munawar confessed his mother died by suicide after consuming poison.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.