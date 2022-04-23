Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Faces Punishment For Breaking Property

Munawar Faruqui faced punishment in the latest episode of Lock Upp, for breaking makers’ property. A promotional video shared on Alt Balaji’s Instagram page showed the jailors explaining a task to the contestants, the tiff between the task, followed by Shivam Sharma receiving a power, ahead of the finale.

The jailors informed that each contestant, who has been named on the charge sheet for eviction, will be given a balloon that they need to protect from others. The remaining contestants as well as people who are in charge sheet have to find and burst balloons of their co-contestants. As everyone rushed to hide their balloons, Prince Narula said, “The game has begun, give us some time."

Shivam was then seen looking for balloons and he burst a couple of them, including that of Payal Rohatgi. Prince was seen asking Shivam and Anjali to burst Munawar’s balloon. The trio agreed and Anjali hugged Prince. In a bid to save his balloon, Munawar, who had hidden it in the washroom, was seen pulling a rod. In the next frame, Prince and Munawar locked horns. The two stood in each other’s way, which led to a little scuffle. Munawar then told Prince that he will do the same with everyone, and Prince said he should. While putting all his efforts into opening a door, Munawar said, “Mai toot jaunga like darwaja todunga (I may hurt myself but I will break that door).

Not a single balloon was in its perfect form, following which Shivam was given the power to save one person from the charge sheet. However, it was revealed that Shivam cannot take Munawar’s name as he was punished for breaking property of the jail.

In the upcoming episode, Munawar and Anjali’s friendship will also be put to test, it will be interesting to see - whether or not they will survive through it.

