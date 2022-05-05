Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Likely To Meet His Son In Show During Finale Week

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been tagged as one of the most controversial shows for a reason. As the show is gearing up for its grand finale, the makers are all set to raise the excitement and entertainment levels. News18.com has now learned that Munawar Faruqui is likely to meet his son on the show in the finale week which is currently underway. A source close to the development told us that Munawar’s son is likely to come on the show soon.

“Munawar is likely to meet his son in the show ahead of the finale this week. Ever since he opened up about his marriage on the show, he often mentions his son. While the world is unaware who his son is, the child is likely to appear on the show this week," a source close to the show said. The insider also claimed that Munawar’s son is likely to be 3 to 4 years old.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui had earlier revealed in the show that he was married and has a son too. His confession came after the host Kangana Ranaut mentioned the buzz surrounding him on social media and showed a blurred image on the screen, which left everyone baffled. However, following this, Munawar confessed that he was married and that he also had a child from that marriage. “I don’t want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about," he had said.

Munawar had further revealed that he got married at a young age and that they haven’t been living together for the past 1.5 years. He had also talked about how he is doing this show only for his son. “There are so many tags on me already. I do not want any more of that. This is mentally consuming. It has been bothering me for four years. Things are in court, I will say something and then people want to know more. I do not want to get into that. I was trying to make things better, but it was not to be. Whatever I am doing right now, it is for the young one (son)," the comedian added.

Lock Upp streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show.

