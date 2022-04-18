Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Reveals His Mom Died By Suicide, Says She Was 'Beaten Up', In Debt

Trigger Warning: Suicide, domestic abuse

It was an emotional Sunday night for those watching Lock Upp after Munawar Faruqui opened up about his mother’s death. In a promo released before the episode, it was revealed that Munawar will talk about his mother’s passing during the elimination episode and it had given a glimpse of a teary-eyed Kangana Ranaut. In the episode, Munawar confessed his mother died by suicide.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Munawar requested Kangana to allow him to share a story about his mother. The comedian then recalled the day his mother consumed acid. He recalled it was in January 2007 when his grandmother woke him up and informed him that something has happened to his mother. She was rushed to the hospital and his mother was screaming in pain. “She had her hand on her stomach and I held her hands," he recalled.

Munawar said his family had not informed him of what had happened with his mother. However, after she was shifted to the civil hospital, his grandmother took him aside and told him that his mother and consumed acid. When Munawar asked her to inform the doctors, his grandmother replied, “Hum log problem me aa jaenge (we will be in trouble)." The comedian finally informed his mother’s sister’s daughter, who was a nurse at the hospital. Shocked, she got the treatment underway immediately.

“I still remember it was a Friday afternoon. There was a moment when the doctors asked me to leave her hand and when they forced me to, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go. I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier. The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents," he said.

Munawar also revealed that his family was in financial crisis. “My mom made chaklis etc to run our household but things were very different with my father and grandmom. My mom did not get respect in that house. My entire family blamed her for my sister’s marriage. My mom had a debt of ₹3,500. I still regret why I did not sleep with her, why I didn’t reach there earlier and why I did not have ₹3,500 at the time. It was not one reason why my mom took that decision, there were many. She was strong. I still regret not asking her when I saw her quiet for a few days," he added.

He said that the life-changing incident is the reason why he does not shout at or fight with people. He added that he never abused anyone in his life. “Perhaps, that is the reason I was in a mentally abused relationship but I won’t blame anyone," he added. Munawar had previously revealed that he was married and had a son from the marriage.

His emotional confession left everyone teary-eyed with Poonam Pandey and Kaaranvir Bohra coming forward to console him. Zeeshan Khan informed Kangana that he faced ‘something similar’. “The only thing that hit me hard was when I would go to the hospital, I would pray that she just makes it out. To hear of a very similar story where it happened this way it just (hurt a lot)," he said. However, he clarified his mother did not suffer due to his father but because of family members.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

