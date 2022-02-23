Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Says 'Nothing Wrong In Being Controversial' Ahead of Participating In Kangana Ranaut's Show

Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui is all set to participate in the reality show Lock Upp which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. However, ahead of the premiere of the show, he has spoken about being controversial. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the comedian mentioned that there is nothing wrong with being controversial and that it really doesn’t matter to him.

“Firstly, I don’t think there’s anything wrong in being controversial. It only means that people did not hear your side of the story, or maybe you were taken out of context. I never wanted to be a part of controversies. I never went and told the media my statement to cause some bawaal (commotion)," Munawar Faruqui told Indian Express.

The comedian further added that in a democracy, all ideologies must be respected. “If someone believes in ideologies, they would also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too would have to do the same. It’s going to be a give and take situation," he said.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui made headlines last year after he was arrested by the Indore Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He was put in jail for almost a month. Later in November, several of his shows were cancelled in Bengaluru amid protests by Hindu right-wing outfits. Following this, he announced quitting his career and wrote on social media, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, the artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice (sic)."

Meanwhile, talking about Lock Upp, will Livestream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. These contestants will be locked up in the show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye. Apart from Munawar Faruqui, another contestant who has been confirmed to participate in the show is television actor Nisha Rawal. Reportedly, Anushka Sen, Vir Das, Shehnaaz Gill and Poonam Dhillon have also been approached for the show.

