Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Tells Azma Fallah How Katrina Kaif Left Him Heart Broken

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui’s antics are loved by the viewers as well as his co-contestants. The saying - you can like him, or hate him but you cannot ignore him - goes quite well for the comedian. Recently, Munawar managed to fool his fellow contestant Azma Fallah, who recently entered the show, as well as the viewers. How? Munawar narrated a story about the love of his life, he got everyone hooked on the story as he shared that the girl recently got married. While fans were eager to know who the girl was, in the end he revealed that it was no one else but Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

ALT Balaji shared a new promo of Lock Upp on its Instagram account, which started with Azma asking Munawar if there is someone outside the show whom he likes, and the comedian, in a serious tone, replied “hmm” which was just to prompt Azma to ask more questions. Azma asked Munawar whether he expressed his feelings to the girl, and he denied stating that he is not sure whether it is love or not, and further revealed that the girl got married recently.

Advertisement

Azma was shocked and she asked Munawar why he still likes her, considering she is married. Munawar responded, “Pasand to hogi na wo. Dil tut gaya tha poora. Abhi shaadi hui uski, abhi 3-4 mahine pehle hi shaadi hui uski (of course I like her, my heart was completely broken. She got married 3-4 months ago)."

As Azma sympathised with Munawar and asked how he felt, the latter shared that the girl’s marriage was all in the media, and he couldn’t avoid it even though he wanted to because he would open his mobile only to find her wedding photos and news. “Only the talk of her wedding was all over the internet,” he said.

Advertisement

However, moments later Munawar ended his charade, as he told Azma, “jaanti hogi tu, Katrina Kaif ko jaanti hai (you must have known her, Katrina Kaif)?" Azma realised all this while Munawar was joking and asked him to stop teasing her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.