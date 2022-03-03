Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal in Tears As She Reveals Karan Mehra Told Her 'I'm in Love With Someone Else'

In a recent episode of the reality show Lock Upp, actress Nisha Rawal got emotional as she shared details of her personal life with fellow contestant Payal Rohatgi. Nisha recalled her 14-year-long relationship with former partner and actor Karan Mehra. Nisha and Karan, who are parents to four-year-old son Kavish Mehra, tied the knot in 2012 and separated last year.

Speaking to Payal, Nisha revealed that she sat with Karan and asked him calmly if he had any affair. Nisha claimed that Karan admitted to her having an extra-marital affair for the past seven to eight months even after having a child with her. According to Nisha, Karan said, “I am in love with someone else and I am in love with you too." The actress got emotional and said once her trust was challenged, she could not regain faith in him at all.

The 37-year-old actress also mentioned that everything was in the open but still he got separated in a very dirty manner and refused to take responsibility for their child, Kavish in any manner. Nisha added, she was made to feel as though she alone brought Kavish into this world. Payal consoled Nisha who was bitterly crying. However, the actress said that she is a strong and independent woman and will raise her child alone.

Last year, reports of Karan hitting Nisha had surfaced as the couple was going through a messy separation. In the latest episode of the reality show, Nisha said that after Karan admitted to his affair, he would go meet the woman and return to Mumbai. Nisha added that she hid this development from her mother who was living with her at the time. “I had to show my child everything was normal," Nisha told Payal.

