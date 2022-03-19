Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Blames Siddharth Sharma For Orange Team's Defeat During Task

The reality show Lock Upp is only giving its fans entertainment and juicy controversies. With every passing day, a new clash takes place in the Kangana Ranaut’s jail and the recent episode of Lock Upp saw a face-off between Orange block’s leader Payal Rohatgi and her teammate Siddharth Sharma.

The Orange team lost the task of making powdered turmeric, coriander, and chili flakes to the Blue Team, and Payal blamed Siddharth for their loss. Payal stated that because Siddharth was feeling tired during the task, the orange team lost it. She said, “You were feeling tired and went twice to change masks, during that duration they (Blue team) managed to do their task faster." However, Siddharth disagreed and expressed that he has issues with Payal’s way of talking. Payal snapped and asked him if she is supposed to address him as ‘Siddharth Ji.’Payal further said, “Main din mein tumhari chaddiyaan bhi uthaati hun, dhoti bhi hun (I wash your undergarments during the day). I do all your work during the day and in between the task if I told you’re out,"you are feeling bad." She mentioned that during the bathroom fiasco, she protected him over Shivam without knowing whose mistake it was.

Siddharth replied that he did not ask her to do it, and he needs no protection as he can protect himself. “The problem is that you don’t understand. You try to make a statement and stick to it without understanding. You are trying to set a narrative that I was getting tired during the task. I haven’t felt tired even once," he added.

There was no end to the argument, as both Siddharth and Payal stuck to their statements. Payal concluded by stating that if there will be some other leader, then she will also follow their rules too. Moments later, she was heard speaking to teammate Ali Merchant, in reference to Siddharth, that what is the point of having so much protein if he gets tired so easily.

Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, airs on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

