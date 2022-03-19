Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Breaks Down After a Heated Argument with Karanvir Bohra

Lock Upp contestants Karanvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi got into a bitter argument and made personal attacks at each other in the latest episode of the show. Payal and Karanvir had locked horns over the blue team’s bathroom access.

While Payal tried to enter the luxurious bathrooms assigned to the blue team by stealing Poonam Pandey’s mic and pretending to be her. Karanvir reacted saying that he is irritated with all her attempts. This led to a heated argument between the two. Payal called Karanvir a ‘misogynist and male chauvinist’ while Karan responded by calling Payal a female chauvinist.

Payal said that Karanvir doesn’t have the guts to hear criticism and Karan responded by saying that she doesn’t treat men equally. Karan even alleged that Payal only wants a joru ka ghulam. After this, Payal lost her cool. Warning Karan not to bring Sangram (her partner) into this, She said, “ Sangram is not joru ka ghulam."

Kaaranvir replied, “Sangram Ji, I didn’t bring your name. She took your name." At this point, other contestants, Shivam and Ali, supported Karanvir by saying that joru ka ghulam is not a derogatory term.

The bitter argument with Karan made Payal breakdown. She was in tears and said to her team members, “He cannot bring Sangram into this. He isn’t joru ka ghulam. Waise hi12 saal se hamari shaadi delay ho rahi hai. I don’t want his parents to assume that I want him to be joru ka ghulam and that is why our wedding is being delayed. Karanvir has no right to get so personal."

“We have been engaged for so long and not married yet because we have not been able to come to a point. People tell Sangram that, ‘You are a Jatt, aurat ko aisa karna chahiye’. I keep trying to change myself. I want to get married. It’s been 12 years. Sangram is not joru ka ghulam and I am not his pao ki jutti," She explained.

Karanvir later apologised to Payal.

