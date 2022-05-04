Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Breaks Down As She Mends Ties With Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora

Not many days are left for India to get the first winner of the captivity-based reality show, Lock Upp. As the contestants have entered the final leg of the race, Jailor Karan Kundrra in a recent episode, urged everyone to make the most of their last few days inside the jail. Upon processing the news that the finale is in a few days, housemates get emotional. While many recalled their journey inside Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi, who has always been at loggerheads with Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, and Shivam Sharma, made an attempt to mend her relationship with them.

She requested Munawar to share his food with her. While she was visibly overwhelmed, Anjali told her that she should just relax, eat, and not worry about what has been over. Payal, who was trying her best to hold up, broke down. Munawar pulled her closer to him and told her to share what she is feeling.

Even though he tried to make her laugh, all in vain. While crying, Payal said, “I don’t know why I am always misunderstood." The comedian is seen consoling her. Shivam also reached out to Payal to apologise for the last night’s fiasco. While hugging her, Prince told Payal that she has been playing strong since day 1. He further said, “Nobody hates anyone from the bottom of their heart. Everyone has different ways to react." “I just didn’t know how to react to Shivam’s actions," Payal responds, to which Shivam jokes, “You should have stabbed me."

On the other hand, one of the popular contestants, Poonam Pandey got evicted from the show. The actor was pitted against Saisha Shinde in the arena. Even though Poonam had put up a strong fight against Saisha, the latter won. The housemates were quite emotional with her eviction as Poonam had made quite a number of strong connections inside the jail. She was a part of the show since Day 1 and just a step closer to the finale, she got evicted.

