Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Opens Up On Having Suicidal Thoughts, Saisha Shinde Shares Horrific Incident

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is one of the most controversial shows for a reason! Ever since its premiere, several contestants have made massive and shocking revelations, leaving the audience shocked. In the upcoming episode of the show, inmates Payal Rohatgi and Saisha Shinde will be sharing some big secrets too.

In the recent judgmental day promo of the show, host Kangana Ranaut can be seen asking Saisha and Payal if they want to share their secrets to save themselves from elimination. To this, Payal opens up about having suicidal thoughts and reveals how she was once addicted to alcohol. She further adds that it was all after a bad relationship in her life.

“There was a love angle that was very detrimental in my personal life. I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink like 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands. Recalling how she felt at the time, Payal said she used to say, “I need you back, please come back, I am having a nervous breakdown. I don’t want to die," Payal says.

In the same promo, Saisha Shinde can also be heard revealing how her ‘favourite’ designer once invited her to his room. “This is one secret that I never brought out. This Indian designer was my favourite. When I met him, obviously I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room, I hugged him, and of course, we had sex. He did this with at least 7 to 8 boys," she says.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Umar’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show. The show’s finale is likely to be next week.

