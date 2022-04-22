Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Says ‘I Did Not Leave Sangram and Come Here to Cook, I Want to Win’

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has been keeping fans hooked with its new format, interesting tasks fights and altercations in between its contestants. The web show has gained immense popularity since its release this year in February and now it is heading towards its finale. As the battle for the finale began, we saw Shivam Sharma emerging as the first finalist after his victory in a task with Anjali Arora.

During the task, on Thursday’s episode, we see Payal Rohatgi calling out to Prince to help get Munawar out of the race to the finale, Payal Rohatgi began crying and said, “Game ke liye Payal se aur Babita Phogat ko kuch bhi bol sakta hai lekin (He could say all kinds of things to me and Babita in the game) he won’t accept his own defeat. Please do not kick me out like this. Aise hi Sangram ko chor k nahi aayi hu yaha khane banane k liye. Ye log finale me jane k liye khel rahe hain, mujhe show jeetna hai (I did not leave Sangram Singh and come here to simply cook food. These guys want to enter the finale, I want to win the show)."

Before the arena task between Anjali and Shivam, we see Munawar Faruqui is quite disappointed in his friends Anjali and Saisha Shinde as they ‘conspired’ against him in the game. The comedian is seen telling the other contestants that he was hurt because Anjali and Saisha conspired against him in the game. Both Anjali and Saisha apologized to him, insisting that they did not intend to hurt him and were simply playing their game. But, Munawar told them they backstabbed him and he could not take it any other way.

Anjali and Saisha have a conversation in the kitchen of the house, where we see Saisha saying that she would no longer care for feelings and relationships because Munawar does not want to understand despite their apologies. “I am done with both of you. I will now play my game and there are no friendships for me here anymore," she said.

Anjali agreed with her and said, “Itna bada scene create kiya, itna bhi kuch nahi tha na (It was not such a huge thing that he created such a scene)." A few moments later, Prince Narula tried to pacify the matter and sat with Saisha, Anjali, and Munawar together. The comedian started crying and said he had always protected Saisha and Anjali but never expected them to backstab him.

Soon after we see Munawar and Anjali sitting together as she told that was sorry for backstabbing him, but not for playing against him. However, he said it was all the same and asked her to say sorry for everything. After she did, he told her that he was still hurt. Anjali urged him to not let the game affect their friendship but he kept repeating that she ditched him.

Later on, Shivam was announced as the first finalist of the show, Munawar walked up to Anjali and told her, “You were the only person who could have had me out of the race to the finale. I am still angry at you."

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on 27th February 2022.

