Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Calls Karan Kundrra 'Beautiful Soul,' Says Munawar-Anjali's Bond 'Super Fake' | Exclusive

The audience got to see a completely new side of Poonam Pandey, thanks to Ekta Kapoor’s digital reality show Lock Upp. The star had shared many of her secrets and showed a vulnerable side of hers. But, close to the finale, she was evicted. Now, in an exclusive interview, Poonam has spoken out about her journey on the show.

Poonam Pandey was close to Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, who are fondly called ‘Munjali’ by their fans. When asked about the growing bond between Munawar and Anjali, Poonam said, “After knowing the fact that Anjali has a boyfriend, and she has told Munawar ‘I love you’ (I feel) it is fake. Now I don’t know to what extent will these guys go to promote their love angle, their relationship, to their hashtags that has been going outside. But I mean after knowing that they are in a relationship, it looked super fake to me because you cannot just say ‘I love you’. I mean theek hai yaar reality show hai, thoda real raho (It is a reality show, be a little real)."

Although Poonam is rooting for Munawar to win the show, she lauded everyone for their game, and for their ability to stay inside the show for so long. She added, “(Winner) could be Munawar or Payal Rohatgi. They both are doing (well). Actually, they all are doing well, but yeah one of them."

Poonam also had words of praise for jailor Karan Kundrra. She said, “First of all, I would like to say he is an amazing soul, an amazing Jailor (laughs). And he’s an amazing, amazing person. He would make sure that we are playing as bad as we could. I hope to meet him after the show and I hope to work with him some more. I’m looking forward, if I could be in a relationship with this beautiful soul."

