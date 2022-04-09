Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Kisses Shivam Sharma, Leaves Him In Complete Awe

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since its premiere in February this year. The show offers a dose of entertainment on daily basis and never fails to keep fans engaged. Poonam Pandey has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. Days after her ‘topless’ stunt, she has once again caught the eyes by kissing co-contestant Shivam Sharma.

In the latest episode, Poonam and Shivam shared a cute moment. While joking around with Poonam, Shivam tells her that he feels very lucky to be sitting beside her. After their fun moments, Shivam adorably asks Poonam to kiss him. Fulfilling Shivam’s wish, Poonam kisses him on his cheek. Following this, Shivam goes crazy and says, “Aaj gaal nahi dhounga. Aaj gaal dhulega nahi. Mai mehenga aadmi ho gaya, humara rate badh gaya. Sab jalenge ab (I won’t wash my cheek today. I have become expensive now, my rates have gone up. Now, everyone will feel jealous of me)." This wins Poonam’s heart too, who then thanks Shivam for making her forget all her tensions and worries. The moment has left the audience all smiles.

This isn’t the first time Poonam surprised her fans. Last week too she removed her shirt on camera, without defying the limits of the show. When Poonam got nominated for eviction, she promised her fans to surprise them by going topless on camera. Later, when she was saved from elimination due to a large number of votes, Poonam fulfilled her promise and went topless. She unbuttoned her shirt but was wearing innerwear underneath.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of the show, Anjali Arora also proposed Munawar Faruqui and told him that she loves him. “I love you," Anjali said. Following this, Munawar smiled and told her “Tere dimaag ke doctor ko bulata hoon (I’ll call your brain doctor)." To which Anjali said, “I need it."

Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player 24×7.

