Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui's Brother-Sister Bond Gets Tested in Kangana Ranaut's Jail

Just like any other reality show, relationships and equations of contestants keep on changing with every passing day even in Kangana Ranaut’s jail - Lock Upp. The latest episode of the web reality show showcased a rift between Poonam Pandey and Munawar Faruqui. Poonam looked visibly upset with Munawar, whom she considered to be her “little brother." Initially, after Swami ji was evicted from the jail, Poonam is seen talking to Anjali Arora, in a corner, where she expresses her disappointment with Munawar.

Poonam says, “I consider him to be like my little brother. But I feel neglected." Moments later, she gets angry at Anjali, who was fixing her hair while Poonam was speaking. Poonam taunts the social media influencer, “You fix your hair and then we’ll talk. I am saying something very serious," and storms off the scene. Anjali follows Poonam to calm her down and tries to learn what exactly happened and why she is so upset. Poonam expresses that she feels the other contestants are all cracking jokes at her. “I don’t feel a part of it. I will give my best. I don’t want to be a part of groupism," she said. Anjali goes on to discuss Poonam’s behaviour with Munawar, who replies, “If she is doing anything without a reason then either she is a good player or needs the camera."

After Anjali, Poonam was also seen talking to Saisha about Munawar. She says, “I don’t like his energy. I don’t need him in my life. M (Munawar) ka game chalu hai. I won’t forgive him."

After having conversations about each other, with other contestants, Poonam and Munawar come face-to-face, wherein the former tries to walk away but Munawar stops her. Poonam revealed that she is upset as the comedian cornered her in front of Kangana. Munawar gasps and says, “You are sounding so stupid right now." Explaining himself, Munawar assured that his intention was not to manipulate anyone, “I won’t expose myself in such a stupid scenario. Trust me, I am not lying," he adds.

