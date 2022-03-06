Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Tried To Kill Herself After Ex Sam Bombay 'Beat Her Like A Dog'

Poonam Pandey has made a heartbreaking confession in the recent episode of Lock Upp. The actress was married to Sam Bombay but the marriage broke shortly after with Poonam accusing him of domestic abuse. Now, in an episode of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show, Poonam has revealed that she was ‘beaten up like a dog’ and that she had thoughts of killing herself.

Sam Bombay and Poonam Pandey had been together for four years and tied the knot in September 2020. As reported by India Today, Poonam said on the show that the food and treatment she’s getting on the show is a luxury as compared to all that she’s been through when she was with Sam.

“This jail, the food, my sleep, it is luxury for me. I was in a relationship for four years and for those four years of my life, I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I would not eat for days, that’s why I crave for vada pav. I would get beaten up. I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken so I couldn’t make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself. I’ve tried to kill myself multiple times. Kutte ki tarah maarta hai na, kutte ki tarah (He would beat me up like a dog)," she said.

Last year, Poonam had filed a complaint against Sam Bombay, accusing him of sexual assault. According to the police, Poonam was hospitalised after lodging the complaint after she suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. She also added that the physical abuse led to her getting a brain haemorrhage.

Poonam seems to be starting afresh and Lock Upp is her first show since the incident. The actress stars alongside Karanvir Vohra, Sara Khan, Payal Rohtagi, and Tehseen Poonawalla, among others.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

