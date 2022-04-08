Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Asks Karan Kundrra If He Is ‘Available’, Latter Says He's In 'Committed Relationship’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never miss a chance to admit their love for each other publicly, and there is almost no compromise when it comes to PDA (public display of affection). Recently, Karan once again announced to the world that he is in a “committed relationship." During his stint in the captivity-based reality show Lock Upp, which features Karan as a jailor, the actor addressed a query about his relationship status.

Post conducting the arena tasks for the day, Karan told the contestants that they will get a list of items that they can try secure for themselves by convincing the audience to vote for them. When Karan listed down some of the items that will be available on the list, Saisha Shinde intervened to say, “Is the jailor on the list?" Karan smiled and blushed a little, as he said, “Times have changed. I am actually now in a committed relationship." The moment Karan completed his sentence, all the contestants went “aww.” However, Saisha added in a disappointed tone, “I know."

Love started brewing between Karan and Tejasswi during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house. While Karan was the second runner-up on the show, it was Tejasswi who went to lift the trophy. It was a double win for the actor as she also bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, which is doing remarkably well on TRP charts.

Meanwhile, moments later Saisha, who was eating her food with Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui, asked the comedian if he was single and had met her on the show, would he have any feelings for her. Munawar smiled, stating that everyone likes attention and love. “Maybe (I'd have had feelings), who knows?" he said. Saisha went on to ask him whether he is single or not. However, Munawar did not respond and simply smiled.

Previously, Shaisha has confessed her feelings for the comedian, and viewers are also well aware of the bond Munawar shares with Anjali.

