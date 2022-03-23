Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Calls Payal Rohatgi 'Dishonest and Emotionless'; Here's Why

The recent episode of Kanagana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp was not an easy one for inmate Payal Rohatgi. It all started after Payal’s decision lead Shaisha’s name in the ‘charge sheet’ of Lock Upp. This left Saisha upset who also refrained from talking to Payal. Later, Saisha was seen discussing Payal along with Anjali Arora when she mentions that Payal is not somebody who can be trusted. While Anjali says that Payal will press the buzzer (as a part of the task), Saisha tells her that Payal is “so unreliable, so dishonest, so emotionless."

However, things between the two inmates were sorted out after Payal apologised to Saisha. “Saisha I did wrong yesterday by not giving you a card. I’m sorry for that," Payal tells her. Even Saisha forgives her and hugs her back. An emotional Payal apologises to Saisha and talks about how difficult is it to trust somebody in the show. “Because you felt bad, though my intention was not to make you feel bad, it came across like that. I owe you an apology, that’s it. Not to anyone else," Payal said. Saisha too accepted her apology and blew a kiss.

Earlier on the show, Saisha had also opened up about her former boyfriend and revealed how he used to mentally abuse her. “Even I was abused in a relationship but it wasn’t physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I’ll cheat on him. And, let’s say if I cheat on him, he’ll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see slowly if I am mast********, to use that against me," she had said.

Meanwhile, talking about Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show after all the nominations so far are model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, and social media influencer Anjali Arora.

