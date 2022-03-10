Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Confesses She's Falling For Munawar Faruqui; Adds 'It Will Never Be Two Way'

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since its premiere. In one of the recent episodes of the show, fashion designer Saisha Shinde confessed her feelings for comedian Munawar Faruqui. She told Sara Khan that she is developing a soft corner for Munawar and added that it’s painful because she knows that it will never be two-way.

“I don’t know why but I am having a soft spot for Munawar," Saisha told Sara. “I do. I am just feeling for him. If I take a decision keeping him in mind then it’s not my fault because I know that is only going to be one way, it’s never going to be two-way," she added. Following this, Sara asked Saisha is Munawar too is aware of her feelings. However, the fashion designer added refused and said, “No, nobody knows. No one can know and nobody should know."

Confessing that her feelings for Munawar will never be two-way, Saisha breaks down and said, “No, it’s painful because I know there is nothing."

Saisha’s confession comes after she was almost prepared to help Munawar Faruqui (from the opposite team) during a task. This had led to a massive argument between Saisha and Sara. Even Tehseen Poonawalla had jumped in with his ‘akkal badi ya bhains’ jibe at Saisha.

Earlier, Saisha Shinde also opened up about her former boyfriend and revealed how he used to mentally abuse her. “Even I was abused in a relationship but it wasn’t physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I’ll cheat on him. And, let’s say if I cheat on him, he’ll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see slowly if I am mast********, to use that against me," she had said.

Meanwhile, talking about Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

