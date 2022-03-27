Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Evicted For 'Misbehaving and Being Rude' With Kangana Ranaut

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the controversial reality show Lock Upp saw a shocking eviction on Saturday. After Chetan Hansraj was eliminated from the show by jailor Karan Kundrra, even Saisha Shinde walked out of the jail. Yes, you read it right. Saisha Shinde has been eliminated as well. Her eviction came after her war of words with the host Kangana Ranaut.

It all started after Kangana questioned Saisha Shinde for being abusive and impolite behaviour in jail. She slammed Saisha’s rebellious actions while demanding food. However, the contestant justified her acts and said that she wanted a reply from the makers of the show. “Our ration was being cut down. Kangana, you know mai fokat k jhagde nahi karti mai tabhi kuch bolungi agar mai manti hu usme (I do not fight for non-issues. I will say when I mean it and it matters to me)," Saisha said.

Soon, the discussion between Kangana and Saisha took an ugly turn after the latter mentioned that she is a responsible and sensible person, to which the former disagreed. Kangana went on to say that Saisha is not participating in the game wholeheartedly and is only using mischief to stay back. However, Saisha lost her cool and told Kangana that it was not the right way to put things across. She further refused to apologise to the host and said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can’t because I don’t think I’m wrong, If there’re contestants, there’s host…"

This left Kangana furious too who mentioned that so many people want to be a contestant in the show. “You can get lost, leave right now. There are 50 other people, waiting to be a part of this show. There are many people, and you will see new entries this week," Kangana said. “Get them here then," Saisha responded.

“Mujhe badtameezi bardasht nahi h. Nobody can tell me that there’s a way to put things across. Why should I say things the way she wants me to say," Kangana later said while talking about Saisha.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui spoke to Saisha and asked her not to behave like this with Kangana. He then asked her to apologise and Saisha agreed. However, Kangana announced Saisha’s eviction, leaving everyone shocked. In tears, Saisha walked out of the show.

