Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Evicted from Kangana Ranaut Hosted Show Ahead of the Finale?

Lock Upp finale is all set to air on the 7th of May. The audience, who has been following the show for weeks, are rooting for their favourite contestants already. To make things even better, Tejasswi Prakash was brought in as the warden for a special episode, and she was a part of the show along with her jailor Karan Kundrra, who is also her boyfriend. But now, just ahead of the finale, Saisha Shinde has been evicted from the Kangana Ranaut hosted show.

According to a report in Indian Express, Saisha was evicted today. A source revealed, “With voting going on for a couple of days, Saisha was eliminated due to least votes. The celebrity designer exited the jail on Thursday night, and the same will air in tonight’s episode. While Saisha was upset to go out having reached this far, she seemed quite prepared. Giving a warm hug to her co-kaidis, the designer exited the jail along with jailor Karan Kundrra and warden Tejasswi Prakash."

Advertisement

Saisha Shinde was once evicted before after an argument with Kangana Ranaut, and she was brought back into the house along with Kaaranvir Bohra. The designer had shared many of her secrets inside the show. From facing assault, to being called to a hotel room alone by one of her favourite designers, some of her confessions made audiences emotional.

Saisha’s equation with Munawar Faruqui has also been one of the highlights of the show. Saisha had opened up about how she really liked the comedian, and hadalso told in interviews how he had made her feel like a teenager. She also shared good relation with Anjali Arora.

Advertisement

With Saisha gone, now we will have to see who amongst the remaining contestants will take the trophy. Those still in the race include Munawar faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Payal Rohatgi. Troublemaker Prince Narula, who entered the show just a few weeks back, is also in the race to the finale.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.