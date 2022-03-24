Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Gets Miffed Over Wrong Pronouns, Asks Karanvir Bohra, ‘What if I Call You She’

In the latest episode of the web reality show Lock Upp, fashion designer Saisha Shinde opened up about her experience as a trans woman. The reality show which streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player showed Saisha talking about how she is sometimes addressed by the wrong pronouns. Saisha transitioned to a woman from Swapnil Shinde in January 2021. However, there are times when she is often addressed as her former sex.

Things were already tense in the Lock Upp house when Saisha was barred from smoking since all the doors were shut. This was followed by fellow contestant Karanvir Bohra addressing Saisha as he. Soon after Saisha was misgendered, Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui were caught up in a heated argument. The stand-up comedian slammed Nisha for shouting and defending Saisha. Munawar said that he does not think Saisha needs anyone to stand for her, while Nisha retaliated saying if they cannot respect her choice in this jail, how would the world do it?

Advertisement

The fashion designer began crying as Nisha and Munawar fought over the matter.

In a promo of the latest episode, Saisha addressed the issue, and said, “Kitne logo ne yaha puchke jaane ki koshish ki hai ki mere pronouns kya hain except for KV (Karanvir) (Who here has made the effort to know what my pronouns are, except for KV). I am supposed to tell which I am telling, right, phir log bolenge ki hamara kaam nahi hai puchna (then people will say that it's not our job to ask).”

Saisha shared her thoughts on the matter and said that she is glad this happened since people will see a trans woman's struggle. “Even for something as small as the pronouns. How will you feel if I address you (Kaaranvir) as she or Poonam as he every time?" Later, Saisha also revealed that her mother also addresses her by her former name Swapnil at times. “I understand my mom's agony, of course, I get that you do not have any intentions of non-acceptance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fashion designer also added that whenever someone used the wrong pronouns to address her she is faced by the dilemma that maybe she is still not a woman.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.