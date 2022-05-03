Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Makes Massive Revelation About Being Engaged In a Throuple - Know What It Means

With each passing day, the contestants of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp are making massive revelations, leaving the audience stunned. In the recent episode, Saisha Shinde talked about being engaged in a throuple in past and explained to co-contestants Payal Rohatgi what it means.

Saisha Shinde explained that she was in a relationship with two people at the same time - a boyfriend and a girlfriend. The designer further talked about how she was loved by both her partners and revealed that this was before she turned Saisha. “I have been in a ‘relationship’ with a boyfriend-girlfriend. The three of us were in a relationship. I was the Queen. Both of them loved me more than they loved each other. That was one of my best… whatever it was. This was before I became Saisha," she said as cited by ETimes.

The designer further mentioned that things have changed after she became Saisha and added that there have been several insecurities. “That’s the thing. After being Saisha, I haven’t explored. There have been so many insecurities. Can I be comfortable enough to be without makeup in front of others. Because then they can see what I look like before and after. You can’t deny that without makeup there’s still masculinity there. So that insecurity has been with me. In this show, the whole world has seen me with and without makeup. So that insecurity has gone down the dustbin. I am so thankful that all of this has happened," she added.

Just a few days back, Saisha Shinde also revealed how one of her ‘favourite designers’ once invited her to his hotel room and slept with her. “This is one secret that I never brought out. This Indian designer was my favourite. When I met him, obviously I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room, I hugged him, and of course, we had sex. He did this with at least 7 to 8 boys," she said.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show. Currently, Lock Upp is gearing up towards its grand finale.

