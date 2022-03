Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Opens-Up About Being Mentally Abused By Her Boyfriend, Says 'I Was Never Happy'

Saisha Shinde, who is a well-known fashion designer, is currently locked-up in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. In one of the recent episodes, she was seen talking about her former boyfriend when she revealed how he used to mentally abuse her.

In the episode, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey were seen sharing details about their former relationships when Poonam claimed her estranged husband Sam used to beat her. Following this, Saisha Shinde also shared a similar experience and claimed that she was mentally abused in a relationship too. “Even I was abused in a relationship but it wasn’t physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I’ll cheat on him. And, let’s say if I cheat on him, he’ll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see slowly if I am mast********, to use that against me," she said.

Following this, Payal Rohatgi asked Saisha, “Why can’t you mastu*****?" To this, the fashion designer replied, “Because that’s the reason then that I don’t want to have s*x with him. Back then, I thought maybe he was saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, ‘kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai’ because I was a woman inside who was having s*x with a gay man. Obviously, something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only."

Advertisement

Earlier in the show, Saisha Shinde also opened up about her transformation and revealed how the first three psychiatrists she had consulted asked her not to undergo the operation because it was ‘wrong’. “I was very ‘hatta khatta types’. So the first three psychiatrists said that you are very handsome. Why are you doing this?" she had said.

Meanwhile, talking about Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show are model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat. Self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani was eliminated from the show last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.