Lock Upp: Sara Khan Avoids Ex-Husband Ali Merchant as He Enters as Wildcard Contestant in Kangana Ranaut's Show

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is making waves across the digital space. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj and Tehseen Poonawalla are the two contestants who have been eliminated from the show. Though the jail is still packed with around a dozen contestants, the makers decided to add more flavour and bring in the first wild card entrant of the season. The first wild card contestant of Lock Upp is actor Ali Merchant. However, his entry has not been a pleasing sight for his ex-wife, Sara Khan. Ali and Sara are crossing paths after 12 years, inside Lock Upp. A new promo of Ali's entry in the show was released, which clearly showcases how annoyed Sara was.

In the promo, we see Ali stepping inside the jail dressed up in all-black. As he reveals his face, we see Sara Khan making faces and moving away. He meets everyone and introduces himself as the new prisoner of Lock Upp. The actor shakes hands with everyone and praises them for putting up an amazing show. Ali even gives them all a standing ovation for doing exceptionally well in the game. All this while, Sara is seen standing in the kitchen and does not even look at him.

For the unversed, Sara and Ali got married during season 4 of Bigg Boss. However, soon after the show ended, the two parted ways. At that time, ardent Bigg Boss fans thought that the two just got married for the show and the money. However, in an interview with ETimes, Ali stated that money was not the reason, it must have been immaturity.

“We were very young. We couldn't deal with it. Main toot gaya tha (I was broken),” he said. Ali shared that producers and actors started behaving differently with him, following which he reached a point when he didn't know what was right and what was wrong.

