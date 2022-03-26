Lock Upp: Sara Khan in Tears, Accuses Ex-husband Ali Merchant of Flirting With Her

Sara Khan and her ex-husband Ali Merchant were again seen locking horns in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show Lock Upp. The latest episode of Lock Upp shows Sara Khan breaking down in tears after her ex-husband, Ali Mercchant, recited an old Shayari to her. Ali chose to recite the same shayari, which he had dedicated to Sara when they were married. As soon as Ali started reciting the shayari, Sara Khan lost her calm and asked Ali why he was bringing old stuff. Sara further said she didn’t want to talk to Ali because of this very reason.

Ali then attempted to persuade Sara that he was not flirting with her. Sara, on the other hand, did not believe him and asked Ali to stay away from her. She broke down and said that no family would accept her if he (Ali) continued to flirt with her on national television.

Sara was seen telling Karanvir Bohra that society would always blame the girl. “12 saal ka dhabba and I am trying to wash it off," Sara added.

Earlier, on the show, Sara revealed that Ali had cheated on her with someone, who used to work at her spa.

For the unversed, Sara and Ali had met on the sets of Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The two got married on the show after Ali proposed to Sara. After two months, they split. Reportedly, the couple was paid Rs. 50 lakh to marry in the Bigg Boss house, but the channel refuted this claim.

Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, airs on MX player and Alt Balaji. The show is created and produced by Ekta Kapoor. On February 3, Ekta Kapoor launched the show in Mumbai. The show is live-streamed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The show promises to be an entertaining captivating reality program with all the ingredients to keep you glued to your seat - a daring celebrity host, exciting tasks, dramatic fights, and a diverse group of contestants.

