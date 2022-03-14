Lock Upp: Sara Khan Is Irked With Ex-Husband Ali Merchant's Entry In The Show?

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is all set to get even more interesting with the entry of Sara Khan’s former husband Ali Merchant in the show. In the latest promo, Ali can be seen entering the show as a wild card contestant. The promo begins with Ali Merchant removing his face mask and revealing his identity. “Kya bolti Lock Upp season one ki kadak public. How are you doing," he can be heard saying.

While Ali’s sudden entry surprises everyone, Sara looks disappointed with it. She immediately turns around and leaves the area. Following this, Ali can be seen introducing himself to others “So I am the new kaidi (prisoner) over here. Lovely meeting you guys. So let me give you all a standing ovation. I think you guys are doing fantastic, and it’s a pleasure to be here. Thank you," he said. On the other hand, Sara stays in the kitchen with a stoic expression on her face.

“Ali ki entry se ‘Sara’ mood badal gaya! (Sara’s mood has changed after Ali’s entry). What happens next?" the caption of the promo reads.

The promo has left fans excited. Several people took to the comment section mentioning that Ali’s entry in the show will only make it more entertaining. “Spicy entry, #SaraKhan ke liye issue honge but waise bhi uski koi game hai nhi to yeh hi sahi, Ab to Boom baam hoga (This will have issues for Sara Khan, but otherwise also she doesn’t have a game)" one of the fans wrote.

Recently, Ali Merchant also called Sara Khan his ‘first love’ and mentioned that their marriage was done purely out of emotions, excitement, and immaturity. “We were lucky that time, ki hame vo opportunity milli by the makers to get married on national television and be the first person to do that. And it’s a very dreamy, very bloomy thing," he told The Times of India.

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010. The two fell in love and tied the knot on the show. However, they soon parted ways.

