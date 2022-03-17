Lock Upp: Sara Khan Tells Ali Merchant 'I Want To Forget The Past' As They Put Their Differences Aside

Television actress Sara Khan and her former husband Ali Merchant are currently locked inside Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. While it was Ali’s entry that had left Sara disappointed, seems like they have now decided to put their differences aside.

In the recent promo released by the makers of Lock Upp, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant can be seen discussing about their past. They tell each other that it’s time to forget whatever happened and move on. “I want to forget about the past and move on with my life. This tag which has been there from the last thing has really hampered me so much. I have been suffering, my parents have been suffering, and everyone has suffered a lot. For me, to move ahead in my future, in my personal life, has been very difficult," Sara says. She further tells Ali that she never even tried to create a hurdle in his career too.

“Mujhe aapke against kuch nahi hai, hamara jo bhi hua tha past mein, we were very young, aap aapki life mein kaise ho, kya ho, I am very sure we are perfect. (I have nothing against you. Whatever happened in the past, we were very young. Whatever you are today, whatever you are doing, I am sure it’s perfect)," she adds.

However, Ali tells her that they must discuss all of this after finishing their work when they have enough time to sit and talk about it calmly.

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010. The two fell in love and tied the knot on the show. However, they soon parted ways.

Just a few days back, Ali had also revealed that he cheated on Sara. He had shared with Payal Rohatgi that after his marriage with Sara in the Bigg Boss house, he realised that there were a lot of issues between their families. “I was 23 at that time. Our generation at that time, we were very naïve and immature. So I thought it would be a nice opportunity to make history as the first couple to get married in the reality show (Bigg Boss). And when two people are in love, the next step is to get married. Before the show, we were living in for two years. She was living in my house. After I came out of the BB house, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha. I couldn’t figure out what to do. Even in the BB house, I saw there was still a link-up between her and Ashmit. Then I went to Delhi. I was in a club and I got carried away. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. And I got carried away and I regretted a lot," Ali had said.

Even before entering Lock Upp, Ali Merchant had called Sara Khan his ‘first love’ and mentioned that their marriage was done purely out of emotions, excitement, and immaturity.

