Lock Upp: Shaisha Shinde Calls for Munawar as She Returns, Fans Want Kaaranvir Bohra’s Re-entry

What’s Lock Upp if there isn’t a new twist every weekend? The fans of the show, and the audience are treated with a twist in the reality show every week. While some weeks there are new wild card contestants entering the house, in others we see shocking eliminations. This week, it’s going to be the return of an evicted contestant. We are talking about Saisha Shinde.

Saisha Shinde is making her return to Lock Upp. In the new promo, we see her entering while dancing to ‘Bole Churiyaa, Bole Kangana’. She also calls for Munawar Faruqui, with whom she had developed a special bond. See the promo here:

But it looks like fans were wanting someone else’s return! The comment section had fans requesting the makers to bring back Kaaranvir Bohra. His elimination had come as a shock, since he was one of the most like participants of the show and the audience thought that he would emerge as one of the finalists, if not the winner. He was one of the strongest contestants, and popular, and we wonder if the makers will be taking the suggestion from fans.

Will Saisha Shinde’s reentry change the dynamics between Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora? Saisha had, in an interview with Indian Express after her eviction, revealed, “The time when he started to pull my leg, and I did that in return, that’s when it all started for me. Those moments, those little innocent ones, made me feel like a teenager in love. I have never experienced that as I was Swapnil back then. The way Munna treated me made me literally feel like I was 16. It made me feel like a little girl, a woman, and it was beautiful."

She had also stated her liking for Anjali and Poonam, while she called Payal ‘dishonest and emotionless’.

