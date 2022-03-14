Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Reveals 'Had Sex With Mom’s Friend', Saves Himself From Elimination

Remember when Kangana Ranaut promised that Lock Upp contestants will have to share their dark secrets? She actually meant it. During a recent episode of the show, contestant Shivam Sharma revealed a shocking secret to save himself from the elimination.

As per the format of the show, Shivam was supposed to reveal a secret. He shared that he had a sexual relationship with his mother’s friend, who was a divorcee. He revealed that it is around 8-9 years old incident i.e when he was in college.

“There was a divorced lady ‘a bhabhi,’ who lived near my house, she was my mumma’s friend. It isn’t dirty because she was a divorcee and I wanted to help with her sexual life. I cook really great white sauce pasta, so I would take that to her house and would have a good time. It’s very old news now because this happened when I was in college around 8-9 years ago," he said.

Advertisement

Shivam also added that it was mutual and said, “This is called pyaar do pyaar lo (give love, take love) because life is full of sadness and we should spread happiness."

Following this, Kangana Ranaut asked wrestler Babita Phogat about her opinion on Shivan’s secret. She expressed shock and said, “This is his way of thinking. I’ll never be able to accept his thoughts and neither am I able to understand this. It was very shocking for me because the least you could do is umar ka lihaz rakh lete. I can’t understand what I should tell him."

Shivam reiterated that it wasn’t one-sided and said, “She lost her husband and it wasn’t that I went ahead. She also wanted it and I believe that I am a good-looking boy and I felt she was interested in me. So, this isn’t one-sided, it was mutual."

Advertisement

Babita also alleged that this is called ‘using the person’ to which Shivam replied saying, “Even I can say then that she used me because I was a kid, she was older and had a 4-year-old child too. She was recently divorced and was interested in me. So, I don’t find anything wrong here."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.