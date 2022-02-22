Lock Upp: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Confirmed as 2nd Contestant on Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show

After revealing the name of the first contestant, Nisha Rawal, of ALTBalaji and MX Player’s highly-anticipated reality show, Lock Upp, the makers have now disclosed the identity of the second contestant of the show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

While there have been rumours and speculation about the second contestant, especially after the makers recently launched a video featuring a stand-up comedian, it has certainly built huge anticipation amongst the viewers’ wondering who it would be.

But now, the wait is over and it’s been confirmed that stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui will be the second contestant of ‘Lock Upp’. Commenting on his association with ‘Lock Upp’, Munawar says, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show."

Munawar is a popular name in the stand-up comedy world and was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. He is a writer and rapper too. In November 2021, he was under fire after the Bengaluru Police denied permission to his stand-up comedy show in the city amid protest by Hindu right-wing outfits.

The 29-year-old comic had said his show — which had sold more than 600 tickets — was cancelled in the wake of the “threats to venue vandalism". The proceeds from the show were supposed to be donated to late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s charitable organisation. Faruqui also claimed that 12 of his shows were called off in the past two months because of the threats to the venue and audiences. “My name is Munawar Faruqui. And that’s been my time, you guys were (a) wonderful audience. Good bye, I’m done," he had tweeted.

‘Lock Upp’ has been creating waves ever since it has been launched considering its unique and never-heard-before format. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring this fearless reality show for Indian audience that will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player for free, starting 27th February.

The show will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut and will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will also allow the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

