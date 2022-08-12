Lock Upp Star Anjali Arora Steals The Show With Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re Music Video

Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who became a household name after appearing on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp, recently starred in the remix of a classic Shamshad Begum song. On August 10, the official YouTube channel of Saregama Music released the music video of their latest song, Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, featuring the Kacha Badam fame. Soon after the music video surfaced on the internet, it left social media buzzing, with fans showering praise on Anjali.

Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, starring Anjali Arora, is sung by Shruti Rane, whose rendition of the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song Do Ghoont garnered her a lot of popularity among the masses. Furthermore, the music of the newly-released recreated song has been composed by renowned composer Gourov Dasgupta.

Within no time of its release, Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re bagged a spot on YouTube’s trending list with more than 42 lakh views in less than 24 hours. Anjali is seen flaunting her fiery moves in the dance number, which is currently trending at number 9 on YouTube.

Check out the music video of Anjali Arora’s Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re below

For the unversed, the original song was crooned by the legendary playback singer Shamshad Begum for the 1951 film Bahar. The music of the evergreen song was originally composed by S.D. Burman. The song was picturised on Vyjayantimala, who was deemed as the ‘First Female Superstar’ of Hindi cinema.

Anjali Arora had big shoes to fill as she starred in the recreated version of the classic Hindi song. In an interview with Times of India, she shared, “When I first heard the song, I found it very soft, the old version, but when I heard the recreated version with beats and all, I could imagine myself dancing. Prince Gupta sir has choreographed the song and it is beautifully done." Anjali also added, “This song is already very popular, so we have a responsibility on our shoulders that we have to only do our best. I have given my 100 per cent to the song."

