Lock Upp: Swami Chakrapani Gets Evicted; Kangana Ranaut Says 'You Set Wrong Example in My Jail'

Kangana Ranaut-hosted web reality show Lock Upp witnessed its first eviction on Sunday, and politician Swami Chakrapani Maharaj became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. TV actor Siddhartha Sharma and social media influencer Anjali Arora saved themselves. In the previous episode, comedian Munawar Faruqui was saved after getting the immunity through the audience, while other housemates saved former Splitsvilla 13 contestant Shivam Sharma, who begged for the immunity before other contestants and earned it.

In Sunday’s judgement episode, all three unsafe contestants—Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Anjali were called to the ‘Benaqaab room’, where each one of them was given a secret word that is linked to their deepest darkest secret.

Siddharth breaks down after receiving the word ‘Sports enhancement’. Anjali got ‘Russia’ while Chakrapani got ‘Radhe’. This was the last chance for all three of them to save themselves by confessing their deepest secret. The rule stated that only one can get safe after revealing the secret. On the countdown, Anjali beats Siddharth by pressing the buzzer first and reveals that when she went to Russia and had no money or sim card, she asked a person to give her money and in return, she went to a party with him. After revealing this, Anjali saved herself.

Then Kangana asked the remaining two unsafe contestants, Siddharth and Chakrapani about their views on the eviction and Swami said that he doesn’t see him fit for the house and expressed his wish to go out. Chakrapani also said that the show might help Siddharth in getting better exposure. Kangana criticised Chakrapani’s take on ‘sacrificing’ the game and eliminated him from Lock Upp.

Miffed at Chakrapani’s attitude, the actress said, “I thought of you as the strongest contender. But the day you wrote your name on the charge sheet instead of someone else, I stopped rooting for you. You wanted to go out of jail. You called yourself undeserving. I don’t know what you wanted to prove by this sacrificing attitude. This is not how the world works. You have set a wrong example in my jail and Siddarth has also come under your influence. I fear next week he might get out."

After Chakrapani left the show, Kangana warned Siddharth that this time he earned his immunity only because of Chakrapani, and he still has a week to improve his game.

