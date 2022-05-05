Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash Set to Join BF Karan Kundrra in Kangana Ranaut Show With Special Powers

Lock Upp is nearing its finale with makers leaving no stone unturned to bring more twists and turns to the show. There’s an exciting news for TejRan fans as Tejasswi Prakash will soon be joining “jailor" aka her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Confirming the news via a promo, ALt Balaji’s official Instagram handle wrote, “Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden."

On Wednesday, Tejasswi Prakash was also spotted outside the Lock Upp’s studio in Mumbai. The actress looked stunning as she wore a blue co-ord set. With her smokey eyes and dewy base, the actress left half her tresses open as she happily posed for the paps.

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has garnered immense limelight for its new format and the twists that keep on bringing surprises for the audience and the contestants. The show will close its curtains on the coming weekend with a grand finale. Who bags the title of the winner of the first-ever season of the show is yet to be seen.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Even though they fought several times in the controversial reality show, their relationship stood at all difficult times. While Tejasswi merged as the winner of the show, Karan was one of the top finalists.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra has been hosting Dance Deewane Juniors 3. Apart from this, Karan was recently seen in a music video titled Bechari along with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal.

