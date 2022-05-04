Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash to Join Karan Kundrra as Jail Warden? Here’s What We Know

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is about to close its curtains for the fans in a week’s time.While there is already so much excitement around who will win the controversial show, the show’s host and jail warden Karan Kundrra has further piqued the curiosity of fans. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and penned a note for the makers to get him a partner for the show.

He tweeted, “Dear @ALTBalaji& @MXPlayer, As much as the excitement for the #LockUpp Finale hypes me, I do feel under pressure sometimes. Maybe a partner can help? Yours faithful, The Jailer."

Advertisement

Soon afterward, AltBalaji dropped a clip that shows “India’s much-loved star" who will have a special power. As the video starts we see a female (Tejasswi) entering the lockup in a glamourous all-black avatar. As she enters the jail, she is introduced by a voice over that says, “In the lock up finale week, there is going to be a zehreela atyachar ( in reference to Tejasswi’s Naagin show), along with jailer Karan. She will be joining Karan and she will have a special power. Who is she and what will be her decision." The special episode will be aired on Thursday at 10: 30 pm. While there hasn’t been any confirmation on who will be the lady jail warden joining Karan, fans are speculating that she is Karan Kundrra’s GF Tejasswi Prakash.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they suggested Tejasswi’s name and rooted for her. One of the social media users commented, “#tejasswiprakash," another commented, “pls Tejaaaa"

Advertisement

Earlier today, Tejasswi Prakash was also spotted outside the Lock Upp’s studio in Mumbai. The actress looked stunning as she wore a co-ord set. With her smokey eyes and dewy base, the actress left half her tresses open in the air as she posed smilingly for the paps. This further confirms that the actress is the one who is going to join Karan in the show.

Advertisement

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has garnered immense limelight for its new format and the twists that keep on bringing surprises for the audience and the contestants. The show will close its curtains on the coming weekend with a grand finale. Who bags the title of the winner of the first-ever season of the show is yet to be seen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.