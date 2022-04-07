Lock Upp: Time For Audience To Participate In Kangana Ranaut's Show As Karan Kundrra Introduces Appeal Box

Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut with Lock Upp earlier this year. When she had announced the show, there were reports that the audience will be able to participate in it as well. Seems like, Kangana has now fulfilled her promise. With each day passing by, Lock Upp is clearly looking at differentiated innovation in the OTT reality genre. Now, it has been announced that the audience will be a part of the show too.

On Thursday, the makers of the show dropped a new promo in which Karan Kundrra can be seen introducing ‘Appeal Box’. With this, the decision-making power of selecting necessities for the contestants has been given to the audience. In the promo, contestants can be seen announcing what they want from the appeal box. While Poonam Pandey asks for personal accessories and jewellery, Zeeshan Khan requests fans to send pasta for him. Other the other hand, Payal Rohatgi can be seen asking her fans to send in footwear whereas Karanvir Bohra requests for aerated drinks.

The wants or requirements of the contestants will now be posted on the ALTBalaji and MX Player websites in the form of a creative. Then it will seek an opinion from the audience on whether the contestants should get the items they want or not. So, the contestant who will get the maximum number of votes for their selected items, he/she will be provided with that item in the house.

For now, the ingredients in the Appeal Box have grooming, apparel, utilities and food & beverages options. In Grooming, the contestants will get personal hair care, body wash, nail kit and hair wax. Apparel will have personal scrunchies, clips, foot-ware, accessories and jewellery. Utilities will comprise of personal hair styling tools, perfume and body mist. And Food & Beverages will consist of chips, biscuits, aerated drinks, chocolates, a pack of instant noodles, instant pasta, 1 pack of chocolate milk, and 1 pack of juice.

