Lock-Upp Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is Here With Her 'Badass Jail' For The 'Most Controversial Celebs'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media and dropped the trailer of her upcoming show - Lock Upp. The trailer features the feisty host Kangana Ranaut decked in a shimmery, glittery golden dress. She can be seen holding a shiny but sinister baton in her hands.

Sitting on a velvet throne in a somber jail cell, Kangana claims that living in her ‘lock-upp’ will be no less than a nightmare. She can be further seen announcing that these celebrities will get no privilege and will have to reveal their secrets too in the show. Kangana goes on to call her lock-up a ‘badass jail’ which will also be home to ‘atyachari khel’.

During the trailer launch of the show, Kangana Ranaut expressed excitement for her OTT debut and said, “To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever!" Ekta Kapoor also talked about the concept of the show and said, “The concept of the show is brilliant and never-seen-before, as you must have seen in the trailer, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new standard for reality shows!"

Meanwhile, as the trailer launch event of Lock Upp was held in Delhi, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut also visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to pray for a successful show. The pictures and video of their Gurudwara visit also went viral on social media.

For the unversed, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. These contestants will be locked up in the show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye. If reports are to be believed, the audience too will be able to interact directly with the contestants and will also be allowed to ‘punish or award’ their chosen contestants.

Lock Upp will Livestream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022. While the final list of contestants has not been released so far, Anushka Sen, Vir Das, Shehnaaz Gill, Poonam Dhillon among others are likely to get locked up.

