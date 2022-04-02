Lock Upp: Vinit Kakar Accuses Payal Rohatgi Of Spitting In Food, Video Goes Viral

The fight among the contestants of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is getting intense day by day. According to a recent promo shared on the official Twitter handle of Alt Balaji, Payal Rohatgi is seen entering into a fight with the contestants. In the video, Vinit Kakar, who recently made a wild card entry to the show, is accusing Payal of spitting in food as she is seen cooking.

In the promo video both Payal and Vinit are seen entering into a verbal duel and shouting at each other. Vinit says to Payal that now you spit in the food and sit silently. To this Payal responds saying that I will talk to you later.

After the argument between Vinit and Payal, other contestants also join the duel and refuse to eat the food cooked by Payal. Anjali asks Payal to stop cooking and says they will prepare their food. She then asks other contestants whether they would eat the food prepared by Payal. After this Poonam and Mandana Karimi refuse to consume the food.

Nish Rawal asks whether Payal has really spit in the food and Ali says that she has not done that. However, Sangram Singh comes out in support of Payal and alleges that she is being targeted for being an independent and strong contestant.

This dispute arose as a result of Payal accusing Shivam of neglecting to do his task earlier. Payal and her team underperformed in the last task, which irritates her. Payal said to Shivam that he failed to complete the duties. Shivam responded by telling her that she exclusively plays the blame game, and as a result, their team never wins any task.

Earlier in the show, Payal also revealed that she has suffered from bipolar disorder. On Wednesday’s episode, Nisha Rawal became enraged when new addition Zeeshan Khan made a joke about bipolarity and claimed Azma Fallah was bipolar. Nisha previously claimed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Payal Rohatgi informed Nisha that she, too, was bipolar in an attempt to calm her down.

