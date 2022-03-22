Lock Upp: War of Words Between Ali Merchant and Sara Khan Get Ugly, Latter Blames Him For Ruining Her Life

When Ali Merchant recently entered Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp as one of the wild card contestants, viewers were sure that his entry would add more drama to the show and it surely did. Fights, disagreements between ex-couple Ali and Sara Khan are way far from getting over inside the jail.

In a recent episode, Sara and Ali got into a heated argument after the latter tried to have a conversation with Sara, who evidently ignored him stating that there is nothing to talk about – neither in Lock Upp nor outside the show. When Ali continued to persuade, Sara asked what he really wanted to discuss. To this, Ali told her that as a contestant he doesn’t want negative energies around. However, Sara goes on to tell Ali that in the last 12 years she has never been interested in talking to him, which Ali refused claiming she did try to talk to him in between. This left Sara furious who then urged him to stop spreading lies about her.

The verbal battle went on with Ali telling the actress that she couldn’t get settled in her life. Sara, who was already fuming with Ali’s remarks, said, “Tu mujhe bata raha hai ki mai apni life mein settle nahi ho paayi, jisne sabse zyada meri zindagi barbaad ki." (The person who has ruined my life the most will tell me about my incapability of settling down). However, the clash didn’t end here, as Ali accused Sara of ruining his life. He said that all throughout her life, Sara has only done controversies. To which Sara hits back stating, “Exactly, aur tum unn controversy ko encash karte rahe (and you have only encashed those controversies)."

While Ali mentioned that he has always stayed away from controversy and that it is because of this he left the film industry, Sara reminded him that it wasn’t him who left the industry, but people stopped giving him work.

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant developed a romantic relationship during their stay in the Bigg Boss 4 house. The duo also tied the knot on the national television on the same show but soon parted ways.

