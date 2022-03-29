Lock Upp: Watch Munawar Faruqui Rips His Pants In Oops Moment Caught On Camera

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has become one of the top contenders in the reality show Lock Upp. Munawar’s approach to the game has been lauded by many, including the host Kangana Ranaut, and the jailor Karan Kundrra. Recently, the comedian made his fellow contestants and viewers laugh with his antics during a task. Fans have been sharing videos of Munawar’s unusual ways to win the latest task.

The recent task for the Lock Upp contestants was to burn the most amount of calories. Each contestant was given a fitness band that would record their progress. While the members of the Lock Upp who regularly go to the gym were seen running and performing different modes of exercise to win the challenge, it was Munawar who stole the show with his out-of-the-box workout regime. A new promo, shared by Alt Balaji on Instagram, showcased Munawar facing a wardrobe malfunction as he tried to do squats to burn calories.

He was seen performing squats by leaning against a table during which his pants ripped from behind, and the oops moment got caught on camera. Moments later, Shivam Sharma and Zeeshan Khan surrounded him as he tried to change his trousers. Shivam noted how the camera was focused on them, and Munawar joked to capture him more closely. The comments left the fellow contestants in splits.

Later, after changing into another pair of trousers, Munawa said, “Camera ke piche agar tumlog has rahe ho na, to dekh lena (If I find out that you are laughing behind the camera, then I will see)."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player throughout the week with Kangana’s Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekend. Each celebrity who has entered the show has been accused of a charge. As far as Munawar is concerned, it was ‘joke gone wrong.’

