Lock Upp: Will Take Off T-Shirt Live on Camera, Says Poonam Pandey, Urging Fans to Save Her From Charge Sheet

Ever since Ekta Kapoor’s reality show has started, it is making headlines almost every day. Once again the show has grabbed everyone’s attention, but this time it isn’t for any fight or task. Now Poonam Pandey, who is one of the contestants on Lock Upp, has announced that she is planning to surprise her fans in a big way. In the latest episode of the reality show, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Poonam was seen announcing on the camera that if her fans save her from the charge sheet this week, she will surprise them in her own “style."

She said: “Hello, joh bhi sun raha hai, iss charge sheet se mujhe bacha lo, I swear to God tum logon ko itna mast surprise, on-camera live doongi from Poonam Pandey and in Poonam Pandey style (Whoever is watching me right now, if you save me from the charge sheet this week, I'll give you a big surprise on-camera live).” Poonam went on to say, “you all save me by giving votes and then wait to see what all happens in this jail."

Listening to this, other contestants got excited. However, Azma and Munawar were in a fun mood, as they insisted Poonam reveal what surprise she is planning for her fans. They satirically asked Poonam to show the audience a trailer of her surprise. While TV actor Vinit Kakar said that Poonam is just bluffing and won't do anything, she went on to promise that she will do what she has committed. After a lot of quizzing from other contestants, Poonam admitted that she will take off her t-shirt if her fans saved her from getting evicted. Listening to this, all the contestants went silent and Poonam laughed her heart out.

