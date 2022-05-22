Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Pens Poem for Girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi, Fan Writes ‘Nazar Na Lage’

Munawar Faruqui’s relationship status has been under the limelight ever since the stand-up comedian had part of the reality show, Lock Upp. He lifted the winner’s trophy in the first season of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. It was also during this time that people learnt that the comedian had already been married, and that he has a girlfriend. After emerging victorious, he shared a picture of his girlfriend- Nazila Sitaishi. Now, he has posted mushy photos with her, and also captioned it with a mushy poem.

The pictures seem to be from Dhaakad’s special screening. In the pictures, Munawar and Nazil look inseparable. Sharing the pictures, Munawar wrote, “Ab nahi hai hum charago ke mohtaj, uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai/ Mai kitaaben fir se almari me rakh aaya hun, Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai. - Munawar " It roughly translates to “I don’t need light anymore, her eyes light up everything/ I have kept my books in the shelves, I have heard that she reads people well." See the post here:

As can be expected, fans cheered for the couple. Munawar’s co-contestant from Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal called the couple ‘sweet’, while Ruhee Dosani wrote, “Premika ne pyaar se joh bhi chu liya ☺️"

A fan wrote, “You both look bomb together." Another commented, “Mashallah aap dono aese hu hamesha khush raho bhai jaan ." Another comment read, “Nazar na Lage."

Munawar had earlier kept Nazila’s identity a secret. However, he soon shared a picture together, without hiding her face, and proclaiming his love for her. Fans who rooted for his relationship with Anjali Arora were disheartened, but the two still continue to be good friends. In a recent interview, Munawar opened up that his girlfriend had gone through a lot while he was in Lock Upp because of his closeness to Anjali Arora, and said, “I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me."

