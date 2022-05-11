Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Surprises GF Nazila Sitashi With Romantic Date on Her Birthday; Pics

Munawar Faruqui won a million hearts and the winner’s trophy during Kangana Ranaut’s much-loved show Lock Upp. Fans have been eager to know about the comedian’s girlfriend as Munawar promised that he would tell them more about his ladylove once the show ends. And on Tuesday, we saw him featured on his girlfriend Nazia Sitashi’s Instafeed on her birthday.

Treating fans to glimpses of their romantic dinner night, Nazila Sitashi who is a social media influencer shared adorable glimpses from the birthday celebrations. In the first picture, we see Nazia looking gorgeous as she poses in front of a birthday cake, next we see her with a bouquet of red roses. It seems that the two had a hearty dinner, as we see delicious home-cooked food. The last picture is a mirror selfie of the two, as Munawar hugs Nazila while she clicks the picture. The photos see the lovely duo twinning in pink, as they shell out couple goals.

Taking to the captions, Nazila wrote, “two celebrations in one." With the caption, she hinted at how the two of them celebrated her birthday, and being reunited after Munawar’s successful stint on Lock Upp.

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Munawar’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower sweet comments and wish “Bhabhi" Nazilla on her birthday. One fan wrote, “happy birthday bhabhi," another comment read, “Nazar na lage dono ko."

Munawar might have won fans with his adorable camaraderie with fellow contestant Anjali Arora in Lock Upp, he’s time and again spoken about having a partner in real life. During his conversations, in the show, Munawar used to address her as Bubby. Apart from this, the comedian had earlier revealed in the show that he was married and has a son too. His confession came after the host Kangana Ranaut mentioned the buzz surrounding him on social media and showed a blurred image on the screen, which left everyone baffled. However, following this, Munawar confessed that he was married and that he also had a child from that marriage. He also clarified that they are separated now. “I don’t want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about," he had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.