Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Talks About Anjali Arora, Reveals Why He Doesn’t Follow Her On Social Media

Back in Lock Upp, audience had been rooting for Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora. The two were very close to each other and the latter had even professed her love for the comedian. However, it was known that Anjali has a boyfriend named Akash, and Munawar had also hinted at the fact that he has a girlfriend outside the house. Now, after winning the show, Munawar has quite clearly indicated that his girlfriend is none other than an influencer named Nazila Sitaishi. In a recent interview, he has now spoken up about his equation with Anjali, and what Munjali really was. He has also revealed why he does not follow Anjali on social media.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Munawar refused to call Anjali his lifelong friend and said, “Nobody can guarantee a lifelong bond, in any relationship. But yes, she’s a good person, and I don’t know what’ll happen next." He also added, “When you’re confined together for such a long time, you reach a level of comfort with the other person. But there was always a line that we didn’t cross. And she’d maintained a line as well. It’s not a big deal, it’s just the audience’s perspective."

Opening up about why he does not follow her, he said, that he does not like her content. He also said, “Ek captive reality show me, jahan bahar ki duniya se aapka connection kata hua hai, toh aapko lagta hai ki yahi 12 logon ke ird-gird meri duniya hai poori. Toh usmein dosti hoti hai, bonds bante hain aur Anjali ke saath itni achi dosti ho gayi, hum dono ek dusre ke saath itne comfortable the ki I can disrespect her (In a captive reality show, where your connection to the outside world is cut off, you feel that this is my world around 12 people. There is friendship, bonds are formed and I had such a good friendship with Anjali, we were so comfortable with each other that I can disrespect her)."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Munawar had confirmed his relationship with Nazila and had said, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila." He had also told in another interview that every bond he made inside the show was real, and he did not do it to manipulate or win the show.

