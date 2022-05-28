Lock Upp's Anjali Arora and BF Aakash Sansanwal Walk Hand-in-hand; Fans Call Them 'Cuties'

Influencer and Lock Upp Season 1 fame Anjali Arora was spotted strolling with her beau Akash Sansanwal at a shopping mall in Mumbai. The duo were seen getting off an escalator, hand-in-hand.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the video on social media with the caption, “Patient and take the right step with the right person." He further added with a hashtag Anjali Arora and wrote: “Cute Jodi this is, Anjali Arora."

Advertisement

Anjali donned a casual outfit - a yellow shirt and blue ripped denim. Her boyfriend Akash opted for an all-black look paired with funky sneakers.

Fans and netizens have showered love for the couple in the post where one of the praised viral and said “Well written caption viral, right step with the right person." Another commented, “They look so perfect together." A third termed them “Cuties."

Her fans are also patiently waiting for her upcoming projects as they wrote: “Excited for her upcoming projects," and “Looking forward to your projects."

One of the Lock Upp fans wrote that even though Munawar and Anjali are happy in their lives now, people still troll them for the bond they shared on the Lock Upp show.

Anjali was first officially spotted with her beau at Mumbai airport on Thursday night as she picked up Akash from the airport. They were seen hugging and smiling as they met.

Advertisement

Recently, the duo were also seen sharing an adorable moment.

Anjali has a huge fan base on social media. She has around 11.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app and is still counting. She came into the spotlight with her dance videos and reels grooving to trendy Bollywood songs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.