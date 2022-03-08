Home » News » Movies » Lock Upp's Anjali Arora Reveals 'Shocking' Secret, Says She Partied With a Russian Man for Rs 3,000

Lock Upp's Anjali Arora Reveals 'Shocking' Secret, Says She Partied With a Russian Man for Rs 3,000

A video shared on AltBalaji's Instagram handle from ‘The Judgement Day’, features Kangana Ranaut asking Anjali Arora to reveal a secret from her past.

Updated: March 08, 2022, 10:11 IST

In one of the episodes of Lock Upp, social media influencer Anjali Arora, who has a massive following of more than 10 million on Instagram, revealed a secret from her past to stay back in the show. Each week, a number of contestants get nominated and the host Kangana Ranaut asks the nominated contestants to reveal a secret from their lives, based on which, she saves them from the elimination round. The first elimination of the show took place last Sunday, March 6, with Chakrapani walking out of the jail.

Along with Chakrapani, four other contestants who were nominated in the first week were Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Siddharth Sharma, and Shivam. A video shared on AltBalaji’s Instagram handle from ‘The Judgement Day’, featured Kangana asking Anjali to reveal a secret from her past. With a minute pause, Anjali replies that in December last year, she went to Russia and was single back then. “I was attracted to the receptionist of my hotel and I took 5000 rubles ( ₹2,737) from him for Saturday night. I just wanted money and I asked for it and he gave it to me and then at night we went for a party together," she said. Anjali mentioned that none of her friends know about it and she doesn’t know how will her parents react to it.

While Kangana saved Anjali for opening up about her secret, netizens are not impressed with the answer. Making fun of Anjali’s answer a user wrote, “What a secret lol" while another commented, “Altbalaji please make a web series about this Russian."

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel, hosted by Kangana, debuted on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, and The Judgement Day episode is during which the contestants are eliminated from the show, and it airs over the weekends. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities have been put together in a lock-up.

