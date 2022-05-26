Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Receives BF Aakash From Airport in Viral Video; Fans Dub Them ‘Cute Couple'

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp made a lot of contestants shoot to fame. Anjali Arora is one of the contestants who got extremely popular thanks to her connection with the show’s winner Munawar Farqui. On Wednesday night, Anjali recently was spotted at the Mumbai Airport where she received her boyfriend Aakash Sansanwal. In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Anjali is seen getting cheered up immediately after she saw her beau.

In the viral video, the two lovebirds were spotted greeting each other with pleasant smiles and warm hugs. Anjali Arora who relocated to focus on her job was spotted in a white shirt and trousers, while Aakash opted for a light blue shirt and jeans. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, scores of Anjali Arora’s fans flooded the comment section. Not only did they adore the couple, but her fans were also happy for Anjali. Several users called Anjali beau ‘Jiju,’ in the comment section. One of the users said, “Both look cute and elegant🔥❤️ ," another commented, “They are looking happy together..that’s what matters.." A third user said, “Jiju aa gaye…. Abb Munawar Mukti milegi boht logo ko." One of them also said, “Atleast she is happy now."

For those unaware, Anjali Arora had avoided talking about her partner Aakash on the reality show at first. However, as the show progressed, all of the participants, including host Kangana Ranaut, heard about her partner Aakash, and Anjali Arora began openly discussing him.

The relationship between Munawar and Anjali drew a lot of attention in the Lock Upp jail.Fans even started trending the hashtag ‘Munjali,’ because they were shipped together. However, Lock Upp winner Munawar highlighted that the two were not romantically linked on the show, despite the fact that many fans admired their on-screen romance.

Munawar and Anjali Arora built a strong bond on the reality show Lock Upp, with the latter confessing her love for him on the show.

