Lock Upp’s Atmosphere Heats Up After Karanvir Bohra Confronts Mandana Karimi; Deets Inside

There is never a quiet dull morning in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Every single day starts with a high voltage drama. And undoubtedly, as the reality show is proceeding towards its finale, the atmosphere of Lock Upp is heating up. Well, in the latest episode of the reality show, a huge fight takes place between Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi, after Karanvir gets to know about her allegations against him.

This all begins after Anjali Arora informed Karanvir that Zeeshan Khan has told her and other co-contestants about Mandana accusing him of behaving inappropriately outside the show with an excuse of “discussing" a script. Karanvir was left stunned and wished to ask Zeeshan as he opened up about this to every contestant on the show.

Later, Karanvir confronted Mandana Karimi in front of Zeeshan and all the other contestants. Zeeshan said that Mandana claimed that many times Karanvir Bohra called her to discuss scripts but she never went because she has trust issues.

Listening to this Karanvir said he believes Zeeshan because he won’t lie in the holy month of Ramzan. Karanvir added that Mandana has “disappointed" him, and not just him, but she has disappointed his wife Teejay. And he will not “trust" her.

After listening to Karanvir, Mandana looked shocked and completely denied the allegations. She said that she hadn’nt said all of it, except that she doesn’t trust Karanvir “even in the outside world." And while concluding Mandana went on to swear on her mother. The Times Of India quoted Mandana as saying, “I haven’t said this. I have only said I don’t trust him even in the outside world. Maa ki kasam. That’s it."

Karanvir was very upset after all this and said that he is the one who treated Mandana with the utmost respect. Mandana started crying and continued to deny the allegations, while Zeeshan, Ali, and Anjali stood by their statement.

In a bid to prove herself, Mandana told Karanvir that they both “never connected" with each other, but she “loves" his wife Teejay, as “she is an amazing woman" and Mandana is “close to her."

Mandana went on to say that she cares about Karanvir’s kids and swears on them. Listening to this Karanvir flares up and asks her to not bring his kids in between all this.

Zeeshan asked Karanvir to watch the episode to know the truth. Later Karanvir told Mandana to drop the conversation after Shivam Sharma said that it is a possibility that all of them might have spiced up the topic.

