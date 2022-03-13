Lock Upp's Kangana Blasts Karanvir for Asking Anjali for 'Fake' Love Affair: 'What About Your Wife?

On Lock Upp’s Judgement day, host Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Karanvir Bohra for attempting to create a fake narrative on the show. In a recent episode of Lock Upp, contestant Anjali Arora told co-contestant Munawar Faruqui that Karanvir Bohra was asking her to “make a relationship with him".

Kangana was seen questioning Karanvir and Anjali over the claims. Kangana asked Karanvir, “Aap pehli baar chargesheet mein aaye, to aapki lagta hai ph*t gayi. Aapne Anjali ko kaha tha ki ek fake crush mere liye aap dikhaye (You were chargesheeted for the first time, so it seems like you panicked. You asked Anjali to fake a crush on you)."

While defending himself, Karanvir told Kangana, “Bahar bahut saare shows hote hain (there are many shows). You know how you create a little bit of story, a little bit of fakeness." However, Kangana further slammed the actor and said, “Yaha pe kuch bhi fake nahi hai (there is nothing fake here)."

Karanvir has been married to Teejay Sidhu for almost 14 years now. They became parents to twins Bella and Vienna in 2016. They were blessed with a baby girl in December 2020.

Kangana further slammed Anjali about her claims, saying, “Anjali, Karanvir ne jo kaha tha, affair banane ke liye, aapne kaafi din sochi samjhi wo baat (Anjali, what Kaaranvir told you, to fake an affair, you considered the offer for several days)." Anjali insisted to Kangana that those were not her intentions. “Mujhe wo chiz nahi accept karni thi (I was never planning on accepting it)," she said.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui was also taken aback by Anjali’s claim and even asked her as to why she waited for such a long time to say no to Karanvir. To which, Anjali said, “Are you serious, No way." He teased her by saying that she is blushing and Anjali laughed it out. She asked Munawar to keep this a secret and not let it out to anyone.

