Lock Upp’s Mandana Karimi Says ‘Anurag Kashyap’ Is Not the Filmmaker Who Ditched Her; Deets Inside

Mandana Karimi got eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s reality web show Lock Upp two days back. During her stay in the lock-up, the actress made a shocking revelation that a filmmaker ditched her and she got pregnant. And now, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, the model-actress has revealed that Anurag Kashyap is not the director who ditched her.

Speaking with the entertainment portal, the actress shared that she won’t name the filmmaker however clarified that it is not Anurag Kashyap.

“Sure, I won’t name the filmmaker. But I definitely want to add here that it’s not the name that’s going around, which is Anurag Kashyap. Anurag was my friend and we are still friends. I have seen the headlines. It’s not done. It’s very unethical and unfortunate. I want to repeat again here, it’s a sad state of news and headlines- picking names, putting words into people’s mouths," said Mandana.

Mandana also clarified that the filmmaker wasn’t her friend and ‘don’t know how people have come up with some names’.

The actress said, “ I never said those words. Yes, I had a secret which I shared on the show, exclusively. The format of the show required me to share one. I didn’t become an actress yesterday. I understand that an actress’ life becomes a public story as her personal life dominates in the media. The words get twisted while writing and I have taken everything - drama and headlines - with a pinch of salt."

“And I don’t know how people have come up with some names. How can people play with names? That’s the sad reality of social media and news. The person whom I had a relationship with, was not my friend," added Mandana.

The actress got evicted from the show two days back, after being asked if she is disappointed about the same, Mandana said, “I have done things at my convenience. I have chosen peace in my life. I am sorry for my fans who thought I would stay in the show for so long. I need to be happy with myself to entertain my audience."

Mandana had a verbal spat with Payal Rohatgi in the lock-up, and the duo couldn’t get along very well. Asked if she would say ‘Hi’ to Payal if she bumps into her someday. The actress answered saying, “Of course, I would say ‘Hi’ to Payal outside. I don’t believe in ignoring people. I don’t believe in making anybody uncomfortable or myself uncomfortable at any place. It doesn’t make me a lesser person if I say ‘Hi’ to anybody, not even to my worst enemy. And Payal is certainly not even an enemy."

For the unversed, Mandana had face-offs with almost every contestant. These include her fight with Zeeshan Khan who called her bipolar to Azma Fallah who termed her a flop heroine. Mandana recently hogged headlines when she revealed her relationship with a renowned filmmaker and how she got pregnant but had to undergo an abortion. Her story not just left her fellow contestants, but also Kangana emotional.

